Warmer weather returns this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunday morning lows again scraped the upper teens, although sunshine boosted highs to near 40 in the afternoon. A pattern shift in the weather will direct milder air into the midwest in the week ahead. High pressure will drift east and allow southerly winds to push the temperature back into the upper 40s to lower 50s on Monday. Sunny skies will stay with us through Wednesday, when highs should top out in the lower 60s. Thanksgiving will be partly sunny with a high of 61. Clouds will return by late Thursday and will lead to some rain across the area on Friday and Saturday. Highs on Friday will retreat to the 40s, but will recover into the mid 50s by next weekend.

