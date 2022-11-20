Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Warmer weather returns this week

60s by Thanksgiving Day
14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunday morning lows again scraped the upper teens, although sunshine boosted highs to near 40 in the afternoon.   A pattern shift in the weather will direct milder air into the midwest in the week ahead.  High pressure will drift east and allow southerly winds to push the temperature back into the upper 40s to lower 50s on Monday.   Sunny skies will stay with us through Wednesday, when highs should top out in the lower 60s.   Thanksgiving will be partly sunny with a high of 61.  Clouds will return by late Thursday and will lead to some rain across the area on Friday and Saturday.  Highs on Friday will retreat to the 40s, but will recover into the mid 50s by next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laticia Sharp
EPD: Woman arrested in Evansville for punching 3-year-old boy
Entrance to Deaconess Gateway Hospital
‘Tripledemic’ has Evansville hospitals near capacity on bed space
Update: Pedestrian hit on Highway 41 has died
Kevin Fleming
EPD: Evansville man arrested for attempted rape
Authorities on scene of Evansville shooting at Esquire Motel
Police: Man shot at Evansville motel

Latest News

14 First Alert
Frigid Sunday, warmer next week
Families and friends honor loved ones lost in December 2021 storms in W. Ky.
Family and friends honor loved ones lost during December 2021 storms in Dawson Springs
14 First Alert 11/19 at 10pm
14 First Alert 11/19 at 10pm
Family and friends honor loved ones lost during December 2021 storms in Dawson Springs
Family and friends honor loved ones lost during December 2021 storms in Dawson Springs