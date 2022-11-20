Thunderbolts fall on the road, down at Birmingham

PELHAM, AL. (WFIE) - In another close matchup, the Thunderbolts and Birmingham Bulls battled hard through 60 minutes, however the Bulls managed to pull away and defeat the Thunderbolts 4-2 in Pelham on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Friday, December 2nd against the Quad City Storm at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Birmingham opened the scoring at 10:34 of the first period as Mike Davis made it 1-0. Mike Ferraro responded with the tying goal at 15:17 from Brendan Harrogate and Tanner Butler to make it 1-1, before Jake Pappalardo scored to give Birmingham a 2-1 lead at 17:06. Two late goals in the second period would give Birmingham a 4-1 lead, as Pappalardo scored shorthanded at 13:54 and Michael Gillespie scored at 18:44. The Thunderbolts rallied early in the third period, as Cameron Cook scored a power play goal at 3:12 from Matthew Baron and Aaron Huffnagle to pull Evansville within a 4-2 deficit, but the Thunderbolts were unable to get any closer.

Cook and Ferraro finished with one goal each, while Chase Perry stopped 45 of 49 shots faced in net in his Thunderbolts debut. These two teams meet again on December 28th at Ford Center.

