Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.

Bald Eagles in Gibson Co.
Bald Eagles in Gibson Co.(Jeff Helfrich)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County.

Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot.

He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.

Jeff tells us most of them are juvenile bald eagles, which is why some of them don’t have white heads and tails.

He shared some of the photos with the Evansville Area Birding group on Facebook, and the post had hundreds of reactions and shares within a few hours.

While it’s not uncommon to spot bald eagles in Gibson County, it’s not often so many of them are caught on camera together.

