Messmer steps down as head football coach at Mt. Vernon

Messmer steps down as head football coach at Mt. Vernon
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mount Vernon head football coach Luke Messmer announced he’s stepping down from the position.

Messmer never had a losing season in his three years in charge of the Wildcats, finishing with an overall record of 18-10.

His best year was the 2021 season when the Wildcats went 8-2.

Mount Vernon ended with a 5-5 record this past season.

Messmer posted on social media that he’s stepping down to focus more time on family and wellness.

