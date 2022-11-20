Lady Aces fall in tough day at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WFIE) - An efficient Illinois offense was too much for the University of Evansville women’s basketball team to overcome in the Aces 93-54 loss to the Illini on Saturday afternoon in Champaign, Ill.

Continuing to score in double-figures this season, fifth-year guard A’Niah Griffin led Evansville on the day, recording 15 points on 7-13 shooting to power UE. Also finishing in double-digits were senior guard/forward Abby Feit with 13 points and five rebounds and fifth-year guard Myia Clark with an 11-point performance. Genesis Bryant led the way for Illinois, pouring-in 19 points off the bench for the Illini.

A quick start for the home side earned an 8-0 lead for the Illini. Myia Clark delivered much of Evansville’s early offense, scoring four points in the opening quarter as the Aces shot just 18.8% (3-16) from the field, while Illinois hit 10 of their 20 first-quarter shots, opening a 24-6 lead on Evansville.

The hot-shooting for Illinois continued in the second period as the Illini went 11-of-16 (68.8%) from the field. A lead that reached as large as 33 in the second was chipped away by the Aces in the final moments of the opening half. A quick four-straight points as the half came to a close got the Aces back within 29 at 50-21 at the break.

Evansville’s offense was improved in the second half, falling just short of 40% from the field in the second 20 minutes. Although UE’s second-half shooting saw a nearly 20% improvement over the first half, Illinois continued to shoot at a high clip, hitting 16 of its 32 second-half attempts. After three points in the first half, Feit put together a strong second-half performance, scoring 10 of her 13 points in the second half. Coming off the bench to provide a spark again for the Aces for the third-straight game was freshman guard Kynidi Mason Striverson, who had four points and a pair of rebounds for UE in 13 minutes. Griffin also added to the Aces effort in the second half, scoring five points in the third and four more in the fourth as Illinois captured the 93-54 win.

UE gets some time away from competition over the Thanksgiving holiday before returning to the court at Meeks Family Fieldhouse against Miami (Ohio) at 1 PM on Saturday, November 26th in Evansville.

