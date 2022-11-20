Greenville Fire Dept. responds to house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department was called to a house fire Sunday morning on College Street.

GFD, as well as three other fire stations, were called to the scene of the fire at the 200 block of College Street.

Fire officials say no one was inside the home during their search.

GFD says College Street is shut down from the College Street and Trowbridge Street intersection to the College Street and Brank Street intersection.

Fire officials urge people to avoid this area while crew work since they have a heavy amount of lines across the roadway.

