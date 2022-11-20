‘Evansville Christmas Remembrance Tree Lighting’ ceremony is back

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held this holiday season to remember those who we’ve lost.

Boone Funeral Home, in partnership with Evansville Watch, is hosting their 5th annual “Evansville Christmas Remembrance Tree Lighting.”

The tree lighting ceremony will take place on December 8 at 7 p.m. with snacks and refreshments provided.

Everyone is encouraged to put up an ornament to honor the people who are no longer with us.

Guests are free to bring their own ornaments or one can be provided by the Boone Funeral Home.

Hang your ornament anytime between December 8 to January 2.

The tree will be lit through January 2.

