Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

‘Evansville Christmas Remembrance Tree Lighting’ ceremony is back

Second annual Evansville Christmas Remembrance Tree Lighting.
Second annual Evansville Christmas Remembrance Tree Lighting.(WFIE)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held this holiday season to remember those who we’ve lost.

Boone Funeral Home, in partnership with Evansville Watch, is hosting their 5th annual “Evansville Christmas Remembrance Tree Lighting.”

The tree lighting ceremony will take place on December 8 at 7 p.m. with snacks and refreshments provided.

Everyone is encouraged to put up an ornament to honor the people who are no longer with us.

Guests are free to bring their own ornaments or one can be provided by the Boone Funeral Home.

Hang your ornament anytime between December 8 to January 2.

The tree will be lit through January 2.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laticia Sharp
EPD: Woman arrested in Evansville for punching 3-year-old boy
Entrance to Deaconess Gateway Hospital
‘Tripledemic’ has Evansville hospitals near capacity on bed space
Kevin Fleming
EPD: Evansville man arrested for attempted rape
FILE
Section of Highway 41 shut down after pedestrian hit by car
Crash at Lloyd and Stockwell
Crews called to several crashes on Lloyd Expressway

Latest News

Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a water rescue in Evansville on...
Disptach: Man shot at Evansville motel
Bald Eagles in Gibson Co.
Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
Greenville House Fire
Greenville Fire Dept. responds to house fire
Bald Eagles in Gibson Co.
Bald eagles in Gibson Co., Indiana