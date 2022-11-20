EPD: Evansville man shot through closed door, woman arrrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man in Evansville was shot by a woman at his home Saturday just before 6 a.m.

According to an affidavit, the man was shot by 57-year-old Marsheila Starks.

Officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lombard Avenue where they say they found the man in the kitchen area with a gun shot wound.

They say that the man and Starks got into an argument to the point where the man asked Starks to leave his home.

Officials say during some point in the argument, Starks pulled out a hand gun from her bag and started pointing it around the house.

Police say Starks was eventually convinced to put the gun back in her bag, and the man was able to get her outside of the home.

A witness in the home told police, just seconds after shutting the door, Starks shot the gun five times through the closed door.

The witness saw the man stagger backward before collapsing on the kitchen floor, with blood coming from the his body.

They say Starks left the scene before officers arrived and set up a perimeter.

Officials say Starks was picked up from the description given to them, to which they ordered her to drop the bag she was holding.

Police say Starks pulled the gun out of the bag and tossed it to the ground, just before officers arrested her and took her to EPD headquarters for questioning.

Investigators say she told them “I did what I did.”

She was then transported and book in the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

The man was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

We’ve asked to hospital about his condition, and are waiting to hear back.

