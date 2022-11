SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Spencer County.

Dispatchers say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 231 near the AEP Rockport Power Plant.

They say one lane is closed. They didn’t give information on injuries, but first responders are on scene.

Drivers should use caution.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.