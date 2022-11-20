Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

1 dead, several injured in Massachusetts bus crash

One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.(WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHAM, Mass. (CNN) - One person is dead and several people are severely injured following a bus crash in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed into a tree.

The bus was carrying mostly students from Brandeis University.

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin did not say how serious the injuries were. The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laticia Sharp
EPD: Woman arrested in Evansville for punching 3-year-old boy
Entrance to Deaconess Gateway Hospital
‘Tripledemic’ has Evansville hospitals near capacity on bed space
Kevin Fleming
EPD: Evansville man arrested for attempted rape
FILE
Section of Highway 41 shut down after pedestrian hit by car
Crash at Lloyd and Stockwell
Crews called to several crashes on Lloyd Expressway

Latest News

Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a...
Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting
Matt Schermerhorn talks about donating blood at the Impact Life blood center, Friday, Nov. 11,...
No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again
Adrian Cruz says Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies mistook him for the suspect, beat him up...
Man claims deputies mistook him for suspect under pursuit, beat him
The man's lawyer says there are circumstances where officers act beyond the law, and he feels...
Man claims he was wrongfully detained in relation to police pursuit