White Flag issued in Daviess Co. due cold temperatures

Local shelters prepare for bitterly cold temperatures
Local shelters prepare for bitterly cold temperatures(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - With chilly temperatures expected overnight, the Daviess County government has issued Friday as a White Flag night.

This happens when the temperature or wind chills meet 15 degrees or lower.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter in Owensboro will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Daviess County is anticipating Friday and Saturday night to meet the White Flag criteria.

