White Flag issued in Daviess Co. due cold temperatures

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - With chilly temperatures expected overnight, the Daviess County government has issued Friday as a White Flag night.

This happens when the temperature or wind chills meet 15 degrees or lower.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter in Owensboro will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Daviess County is anticipating Friday and Saturday night to meet the White Flag criteria.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.