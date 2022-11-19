White Flag issued in Daviess Co. due cold temperatures
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - With chilly temperatures expected overnight, the Daviess County government has issued Friday as a White Flag night.
This happens when the temperature or wind chills meet 15 degrees or lower.
The Daniel Pitino Shelter in Owensboro will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Daviess County is anticipating Friday and Saturday night to meet the White Flag criteria.
