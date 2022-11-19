White Co. Sheriff to retire after 32 years of service

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - White County Sheriff, Randy Graves, has announced he will be retiring after 32 years of serving with the White County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, Graves announced he will be retiring as Sheriff at the end of November.

Graves started his career as a Corrections Officer, then to Deputy Sheriff, then onto Sheriff’s Sergeant.

Graves has served as sheriff for the past 18 months since the previous sheriff, Doug Maier left and recommended Graves finish out his four year term.

In the Facebook announcement, Graves went on to thank all of his employees and coworkers for their hard work and the sacrifices they make day-to-day.

He also thanked the citizens of White County for their help and generosity to the White County Sheriff’s Office.

Graves stated that he hopes to enjoy retirement with his wife, Amber, and his daughter, Alivia.

