Train crashes with truck in Patoka

PATOKA, Ind. (WFIE) - Photos from viewers show the aftermath of a train hitting a pickup truck Saturday.

It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Gibson County dispatchers would not confirm any information, but viewers who sent photos tell us it was at the Main Street crossing.

A family friend of the driver tells us he was able to walk away without serious injuries.

We’ll work to see if fire officials have more information.

Train and truck crash in Patoka (Viewer)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.