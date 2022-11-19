Birthday Club
Train crashes with truck in Patoka

Train and truck crash in Patoka
Train and truck crash in Patoka(Viewer)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PATOKA, Ind. (WFIE) - Photos from viewers show the aftermath of a train hitting a pickup truck Saturday.

It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Gibson County dispatchers would not confirm any information, but viewers who sent photos tell us it was at the Main Street crossing.

A family friend of the driver tells us he was able to walk away without serious injuries.

We’ll work to see if fire officials have more information.

Train and truck crash in Patoka
Train and truck crash in Patoka(Viewer)

