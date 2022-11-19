Crews called to several crashes on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a few crashes at the same time on the Lloyd Expressway Saturday.

Dispatchers say one was 1:30 p.m. at Stockwell. They say one car was in the ditch in the westbound lanes, and two cars were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes.

Indiana State Police say one person was taken to the hospital.

Dispatchers say another crash happened further up near Green River Road around the same time. Police tell us that was a hit and run crash.

Around 2:30 p.m., officials said the Lloyd Expressway was clear.

