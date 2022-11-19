Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Crews called to several crashes on Lloyd Expressway

Crash at Lloyd and Stockwell
Crash at Lloyd and Stockwell(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a few crashes at the same time on the Lloyd Expressway Saturday.

Dispatchers say one was 1:30 p.m. at Stockwell. They say one car was in the ditch in the westbound lanes, and two cars were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes.

Indiana State Police say one person was taken to the hospital.

Dispatchers say another crash happened further up near Green River Road around the same time. Police tell us that was a hit and run crash.

Around 2:30 p.m., officials said the Lloyd Expressway was clear.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash on Audubon Parkway
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash on Audubon Parkway
The Evansville Police Department confirms a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital on...
EPD: Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting on West Mill Rd.
Ronald Bohannon
Man arrested on child molestation charge in Warrick Co.
Entrance to Deaconess Gateway Hospital
‘Tripledemic’ has Evansville hospitals near capacity on bed space
Vote for your favorite Sunrise School Spirit display

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
City of Jasper to close Third Street on Monday
Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade
City of Owensboro invites the public to the Christmas Parade
Train and truck crash in Patoka
Train crashes with truck in Patoka
Saturday fire in Princeton
Large fire breaks out in Princeton causing heavy smoke