Princeton restaurant owner hoping for a barrier after another crash

Truck crashes in front of Susan Bobe's Pizza in Princeton Friday evening
Truck crashes in front of Susan Bobe's Pizza in Princeton Friday evening
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The owner of a Princeton restaurant says there was another crash in front of her business.

Thankfully this time, her building at Broadway and Main Street wasn’t hit.

Susan, of Susan Bobe’s Pizza, says a man driving a truck had a medical emergency Friday evening and hit the light pole close to them. She says he was taken to the hospital by ambulance. She hears he’s okay, although we haven’t heard from officials.

Susan says the incident scared her and her employees. They just had new brick laid earlier in the week to repair the damage after a semi crashed into the restaurant in early October.

[Previous: Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection]

“I talked with one of the officers about asking the city for some type of barricade there, like some poles, just as a preventative measure and to give me , my employees, and customers a little peace of mind,” said Susan.

The restaurant is open for business.

“We are still getting calls with people asking if we’re open, and if we have Dine in back. So unfortunately, there are still people that are not aware that we opened back up for business just one day after the semi crashed into the glass,” said Susan.

