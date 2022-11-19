Muhlenberg Co. Fiscal Court holds special meeting

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court held a special meeting Friday to discuss two topics.

First members discussed and approved a contribution of up to $750,000 to secure a mega site, which is 500 acres or more of land, in order to entice companies to the county.

This dollar amount was decided because they wanted to match the states contribution of the same amount.

The second item on the agenda, which was also approved was the possibility of supporting solar panels coming to the county.

”I would like to think that this solar project helps our portfolio,” said Muhlenberg County Judge Executive, Curtis McGehee. “When industries are looking at a community, they are looking at communities that are innovative. They are looking at communities that are willing to move forward aggressively and I think that solar projects is good for our resume as a community.”

McGehee also said that although he supports coal he recognizes that these projects will secure jobs for future workers in the county.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.