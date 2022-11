EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man has been arrested on a child molestation charge.

75-year-old Ronald Bohannon was arrested after an investigation where the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says that Bohannon sexually abused a child earlier this year.

Bohannon is being held at Warrick County Jail.

