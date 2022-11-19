Large fire breaks out in Princeton causing heavy smoke

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Several pictures and videos show a large fire with heavy smoke late Saturday morning in Princeton.

We haven’t been able to get any information from officials, but viewers who sent us video say it was on Kensington Drive behind Walgreens.

In video from Kyle Garrett, loud pops could be heard coming from the building, which is described as a garage.

The heavy smoke could be seen by drivers on Broadway, and several took photos.

We haven’t heard of any injuries, but again, we haven’t reached officials.

Saturday fire in Princeton (Lupe Villalobos)

