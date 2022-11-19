Mattress caught on fire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A house was caught on fire early Saturday morning in Henderson.

According to Henderson Fire Department officials, around 2:50 a.m. they were dispatched to a ‘fire upstairs’ on the 1200 block of Washington Street.

They confirmed that the person living in the home was out of the house and safe.

HFD arrived on the scene and made their way upstairs to discover a mattress on fire, which was then removed from the home.

The resident told officials that there was a cat inside the home.

After officials did a brief search, the cat was found and returned to the resident.

The cause of the mattress fire has not been released.

