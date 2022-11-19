Frigid Sunday, warmer next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Saturday morning’s low of 16 was the coldest since mid March. Temperatures recovered into the upper 30s, but we will chill out again Saturday night and Sunday morning. A second surge of Arctic air will push lows into the mid teens Sunday morning and keep afternoon highs in the middle 30s, despite sunshine. Southerly winds will begin to take over the weather pattern on Monday and temperatures will rise to near normal levels all week. Highs Tuesday-Friday will range from the mid 50s to low 60s. Thanksgiving will be the warmest day next week with a high of 63. Rain chances return late Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.