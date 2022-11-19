Birthday Club
Frigid Sunday, warmer next week

Near-record low Sunday morning
14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Saturday morning’s low of 16 was the coldest since mid March.   Temperatures recovered into the upper 30s, but we will chill out again Saturday night and Sunday morning.  A second surge of Arctic air will push lows into the mid teens Sunday morning and keep afternoon highs in the middle 30s, despite sunshine.   Southerly winds will begin to take over the weather pattern on Monday and temperatures will rise to near normal levels all week.  Highs Tuesday-Friday will range from the mid 50s to low 60s.   Thanksgiving will be the warmest day next week  with a high of 63.  Rain chances return late Thursday and Friday.

