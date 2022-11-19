Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Woman arrested in Evansville for punching 3-year-old boy

Laticia Sharp
Laticia Sharp(EPD)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was arrested Friday afternoon in Evansville for punching a 3-year-old.

Evansville Police were dispatched to North Elliott Street for a domestic battery in progress.

Officials identified the woman who punched the child as 42-year-old Laticia Sharp.

The young boy was found wearing pajamas and had blood all over his face.

A man in a mobilized wheel chair, who was identified as Sharp’s boyfriends, Steven McKinney Sr., informed police that Sharp and the child were watching tv together when Sharp punched the child out of nowhere.

Officials on the scene were told that Sharp stated that she hit the 3-year-old because he called her a derogatory name.

McKinney Sr. told police he was also struck by Sharp after he began to yell at Sharp for striking the child, just before she left out the door.

Sharp was located shortly after by police hiding in her backyard, where she was then arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash on Audubon Parkway
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash on Audubon Parkway
The Evansville Police Department confirms a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital on...
EPD: Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting on West Mill Rd.
Ronald Bohannon
Man arrested on child molestation charge in Warrick Co.
Entrance to Deaconess Gateway Hospital
‘Tripledemic’ has Evansville hospitals near capacity on bed space
Vote for your favorite Sunrise School Spirit display

Latest News

Kevin Fleming
EPD: Evansville man arrested for attempted rape
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Section of Highway 41 shut down after pedestrian hit by car
Truck crashes in front of Susan Bobe's Pizza in Princeton Friday evening
Princeton restaurant owner hoping for a barrier after another crash
Bruce Adams flips car
EPD: Drunk Evansville man flips car and leaves the scene