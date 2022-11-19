EPD: Woman arrested in Evansville for punching 3-year-old boy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was arrested Friday afternoon in Evansville for punching a 3-year-old.

Evansville Police were dispatched to North Elliott Street for a domestic battery in progress.

Officials identified the woman who punched the child as 42-year-old Laticia Sharp.

The young boy was found wearing pajamas and had blood all over his face.

A man in a mobilized wheel chair, who was identified as Sharp’s boyfriends, Steven McKinney Sr., informed police that Sharp and the child were watching tv together when Sharp punched the child out of nowhere.

Officials on the scene were told that Sharp stated that she hit the 3-year-old because he called her a derogatory name.

McKinney Sr. told police he was also struck by Sharp after he began to yell at Sharp for striking the child, just before she left out the door.

Sharp was located shortly after by police hiding in her backyard, where she was then arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

