EPD: Evansville man arrested for attempted rape

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A registered sex offender was arrested Friday morning for attempted rape and battery in Evansville.

Evansville Police Officers say according to the victim, 59-year-old Kevin Fleming attempted to sexually assault them.

Upon arriving on the scene, EPD says both Fleming and the victim were partially undressed.

The victim stated that they refused to let Fleming have sexual relations with them even though Fleming asked multiple times.

Officials were told by the victim they told Fleming they were tired and went to bed.

The victim told officials, when they woke up Fleming was on top of them trying to force sexual acts onto them.

They said they had yelled four times for Fleming to stop to which Fleming left the room and went into another.

Out of anger, the victim told police they broke a lamp against a wall and said he had done this before.

EPD arrested Fleming and booked him at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Fleming has two prior convictions of domestic battery.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.