Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Evansville man arrested for attempted rape

Kevin Fleming
Kevin Fleming(EPD)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A registered sex offender was arrested Friday morning for attempted rape and battery in Evansville.

Evansville Police Officers say according to the victim, 59-year-old Kevin Fleming attempted to sexually assault them.

Upon arriving on the scene, EPD says both Fleming and the victim were partially undressed.

The victim stated that they refused to let Fleming have sexual relations with them even though Fleming asked multiple times.

Officials were told by the victim they told Fleming they were tired and went to bed.

The victim told officials, when they woke up Fleming was on top of them trying to force sexual acts onto them.

They said they had yelled four times for Fleming to stop to which Fleming left the room and went into another.

Out of anger, the victim told police they broke a lamp against a wall and said he had done this before.

EPD arrested Fleming and booked him at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Fleming has two prior convictions of domestic battery.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash on Audubon Parkway
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash on Audubon Parkway
The Evansville Police Department confirms a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital on...
EPD: Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting on West Mill Rd.
Ronald Bohannon
Man arrested on child molestation charge in Warrick Co.
Entrance to Deaconess Gateway Hospital
‘Tripledemic’ has Evansville hospitals near capacity on bed space
Vote for your favorite Sunrise School Spirit display

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Section of Highway 41 shut down after pedestrian hit by car
Laticia Sharp
EPD: Woman arrested in Evansville for punching 3-year-old boy
Truck crashes in front of Susan Bobe's Pizza in Princeton Friday evening
Princeton restaurant owner hoping for a barrier after another crash
Bruce Adams flips car
EPD: Drunk Evansville man flips car and leaves the scene