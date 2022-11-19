EFD: Fire causes displacement on Monroe Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was displaced after an early Friday afternoon fire in Evansville on the 800 block of Monroe Avenue.

Evansville fire officials say that witnesses told dispatch smoke and flames were visible when they called 911.

When fire officials got on scene, they say there was heavy smoke throughout the home.

They say they located the fire at the back of the house.

Fire crews put out the fire after about 45 minutes.

No one was injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.