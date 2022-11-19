Birthday Club
Deputies: Drunk Evansville man flips car and leaves the scene

Bruce Adams flips car
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a car accident.

According to Evansville Police, 43-year-old Bruce Adams was involved in a car accident on East Riverside Drive.

The accident caused Adams to flip the car on the road.

While on their way to the accident scene, dispatch told officers that the driver of the car had fled the scene.

When officers got to the scene they saw a flipped-over maroon car in the road.

A witness described Adams and shortly after getting that description, officers detained Adams from the matching description.

Adams was found with bloody hands and dirty clothing.

The witness positively identified Adams as the person who fled the scene of the accident.

Adams confirmed to police he was going 15 miles per hour over the speed limit before he crashed.

Officials say they could smell alcohol on his breath, and Adams speech was slurred.

Adams was uncooperative when answering questions about what had happened.

Officers took Adams to Saint Vincent Hospital for jail clearance and then was booked into Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

