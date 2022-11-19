Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Deaconess Hospitals receive ‘A’ from Leapfrog Hospital Safety

Deaconess Hospitals receive ‘A’ from Leapfrog Hospital Safety
Deaconess Hospitals receive ‘A’ from Leapfrog Hospital Safety
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the second consecutive year, a Tri-State area hospital has received an “A” in hospital safety.

Deaconess Midtown, Deaconess Gateway and Deaconess Henderson Hospitals all got “Grade A” from the Leapfrog Group.

Deaconess officials say their “A” grades allow patients to know they can expect the highest level of safety and quality from each of their locations.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash on Audubon Parkway
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash on Audubon Parkway
Amy Word
EVSC board member, Lamasco bar owner makes court appearance
Vote for your favorite Sunrise School Spirit display
‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville
‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

Latest News

Local shelters prepare for bitterly cold temperatures
White Flag issued in Daviess Co. due cold temperatures
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
EFD: Fire causes displacement on Monroe Ave.
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Man arrested on child molestation charge in Warrick Co.
The Evansville Police Department confirms a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital on...
EPD: Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting on West Mill Rd.