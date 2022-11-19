Deaconess Hospitals receive ‘A’ from Leapfrog Hospital Safety

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the second consecutive year, a Tri-State area hospital has received an “A” in hospital safety.

Deaconess Midtown, Deaconess Gateway and Deaconess Henderson Hospitals all got “Grade A” from the Leapfrog Group.

Deaconess officials say their “A” grades allow patients to know they can expect the highest level of safety and quality from each of their locations.

