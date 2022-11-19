City of Owensboro invites the public to the Christmas Parade

Birthday Club
Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials are inviting everyone to be apart of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade.

Owensboro held their annual lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony Friday with the parade starting Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

The theme for the 84th Christmas Parade is, “Christmas in the Movies.”

The parade will run along Second Street downtown, starting at Pearl Street and ending at Locust Street.

For more information on upcoming holiday events go to christmas.owensboroevents.org.

Here is the lighting of the Owensboro tree on Friday.

