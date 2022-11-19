City of Jasper to close Third Street on Monday

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Jasper will be closing Third Street on November 21.

According to the press release, Third Street will be closed at the intersection with Newton Street to help assist with the installation of storm sewer infrastructure.

The street will also be closed between Main Street and Newton Street.

Traffic we be rerouted onto Second Street and Main Street with truck traffic encouraged to use South Newton to Brucke Strasse as the new route.

This closure will only be lasting one day given there aren’t unforeseen circumstances or weather.

The City of Jasper reminds drivers to be cautious and to slowdown while driving through construction zones.

