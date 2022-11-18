Birthday Club
USI offering free menstrual products for students

Newscast recording
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Female students at the University of Southern Indiana now have access to essential items at no cost.

In a partnership between the Student Government Association and Aunt Flow, USI students can now get cotton pads and tampons in the women’s bathroom for free.

The first dispenser just rolled out in the Health Professions Center, but SGA President Taegen Garner says they will now be all over campus.

Garner walked us through how these dispensers work, and why they are better than the standard ones you might see in a bathroom.

“The tampons, they shoot right out. The pads, you kind of got to pull down from the top. This is how it works. It’s really simple,” Garner said. “As you can see, I can already tell some students were trying to see how it works, but it’s good to see that people are using it. I definitely think this side’s going to get used more than the other side, but overall, it’s good and we’re excited about it.”

Garner says the student government funded the dispensers and products, and the university will continue to refill the dispensers as needed.

