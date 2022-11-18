Birthday Club
Union County High School taking day off to support football team in state quarterfinals

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANFIELD, KY. (WFIE) - Children usually get out of school for holidays and snow days, but how about for a football game?

On Friday, the students at Union County High School are doing exactly that with the football team currently in the midst of a dream season. The Braves had their first undefeated regular season in 50 years, and they are still perfect through 12 games.

Union County has been dominant on both sides of the ball, giving up only 14 points per game on defense while scoring 39 points per game on offense.

Braves’ head coach Derek Johns and his players will now travel to Bardstown for the KHSAA Class 3A quarterfinals.

“We’re just trying to get to that state, that Kroger Field, out here working we don’t care if it’s cold, hot, anything. We just try to take it week by week,” Union County senior Kanye Pollard said. “We don’t see it as just trying to be undefeated. We wanna get as far as we can, prove as much as we can. We try to mix it up – give it to everybody on the team, but whenever you get it in the hands of playmakers, we try to score.”

“We have great community support, and we just use it and we go out there and play as hard as we can for ourselves and them,” Union County senior Kristopher Hughes said.

Community support has been showing out in droves at games all season. However, Union County is making a three-hour road trip to play at Bardstown, so UCHS officials are using a professional development day on Friday to cancel school, allowing students, teachers and staff to have plenty of time to make the trip for the big game.

“We got several coaches on staff that work for the transportation department, and also, of course, teach,” Johns said. “Several staff guys were gonna go to the game, and then the kids were gonna be out too, so the superintendent decide that it was best for all the students to be able to get a chance to go and watch us play. It just shows another example of our small-town community, that they’ve been very supportive this year and we’re just much appreciative of that.”

The Braves will take on Bardstown on Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

