Toy Town kicks off Friday across Tri-State
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Toy and gift donations are being collected at over 100 Old National Bank locations in the Tri-State in celebration of Toy Town.
That event began Friday morning.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will proclaim the day as Toy Town Day.
Officials say that will happen at 8:30 a.m at the Old National Bank Atrium.
For those who are interested, you’ll have until Dec. 20 to grab a gift for a child.
Officials sya the Toy Town event will happen Dec. 20 and 21.
