Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Toy Town kicks off Friday across Tri-State

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Toy and gift donations are being collected at over 100 Old National Bank locations in the Tri-State in celebration of Toy Town.

That event began Friday morning.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will proclaim the day as Toy Town Day.

Officials say that will happen at 8:30 a.m at the Old National Bank Atrium.

For those who are interested, you’ll have until Dec. 20 to grab a gift for a child.

Officials sya the Toy Town event will happen Dec. 20 and 21.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Word
EVSC board member, Lamasco bar owner makes court appearance
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville
‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville
Centuries old Evansville building is in line to be renovated by local business
Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St.
ISP: Multi-vehicle crash sends 5 people to hospital

Latest News

Beverly’s Hearty Slice providing free Thanksgiving meals in Owensboro
Beverly’s Hearty Slice providing free Thanksgiving meals in Owensboro
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Dispatch: Police investigating after shots fired on Sunburst Blvd.
Dispatch: Police investigating after shots fired on Sunburst Blvd.
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines