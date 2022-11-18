Toy Town kicks off Friday across Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Toy and gift donations are being collected at over 100 Old National Bank locations in the Tri-State in celebration of Toy Town.

That event began Friday morning.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will proclaim the day as Toy Town Day.

Officials say that will happen at 8:30 a.m at the Old National Bank Atrium.

For those who are interested, you’ll have until Dec. 20 to grab a gift for a child.

Officials sya the Toy Town event will happen Dec. 20 and 21.

