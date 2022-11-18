Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 14
Watch highlights and top plays on 14 News at 10
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.
Postseason football continues this week as a handful of area teams hope to keep their state title hopes alive.
You can check out the football previews from this week below:
[Castle football advances to semistate for 7th time in program history]
[Union County High School taking day off to support football team in state quarterfinals]
[Owensboro Catholic set for quarterfinal rematch against Lexington Christian]
The following games are listed on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday night:
- Linton-Stockton vs. Mater Dei
- Whiteland vs. Castle
- Louisville Fairdale vs. Owensboro
- Lexington Christian vs. Owensboro Catholic
- Henderson County vs. Louisville Male
You can watch highlights and top plays from Friday’s action on 14 News at 10 p.m.
