Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 14

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

Postseason football continues this week as a handful of area teams hope to keep their state title hopes alive.

You can check out the football previews from this week below:

The following games are listed on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday night:

Linton-Stockton vs. Mater Dei

Whiteland vs. Castle

Louisville Fairdale vs. Owensboro

Lexington Christian vs. Owensboro Catholic

Henderson County vs. Louisville Male

