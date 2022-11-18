Birthday Club
Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 14

Watch highlights and top plays on 14 News at 10
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from...
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

Postseason football continues this week as a handful of area teams hope to keep their state title hopes alive.

You can check out the football previews from this week below:

[Castle football advances to semistate for 7th time in program history]

[Union County High School taking day off to support football team in state quarterfinals]

[Owensboro Catholic set for quarterfinal rematch against Lexington Christian]

The following games are listed on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday night:

  • Linton-Stockton vs. Mater Dei
  • Whiteland vs. Castle
  • Louisville Fairdale vs. Owensboro
  • Lexington Christian vs. Owensboro Catholic
  • Henderson County vs. Louisville Male

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

You can watch highlights and top plays from Friday’s action on 14 News at 10 p.m.

