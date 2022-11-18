Birthday Club
St. Benedict’s Shelter holds annual ‘Bed Sponsorship Campaign’

By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In the season of giving, there’s a way to help people experiencing homelessness.

Saint Benedict’s Shelter is holding its 10th Annual Bed Sponsorship Campaign.

Each year from November to the end of January sponsors can give $500 to support someone at the shelter.

The campaign funds around 60 percent of Saint Benedict’s operations by providing people with hygiene products, rent support, and much more.

Executive Director Harry Pedigo says they help about 450 people per year.

“What it allows us to do is identify those barriers and navigate through those waters with them until they become self-sufficient,” says Pedigo. “So we’ve seen hundreds of people’s lives changed because of this. And it communicates to the guys too that the community stands behind them. That they’re not alone.”

