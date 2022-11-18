Resurrection Catholic School students help to fight world hunger

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Resurrection School students in Evansville have been collecting non-perishable food items, for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

According to school officials, this is a student led effort to collect food.

In addition to the donations, a pizza party will be given to the grade level that collected the most items.

One student says he feels happy knowing that he is leading a hand.

“It makes me feel really good,” says eighth grade student, Vincent Bell. ”Especially for all the people that lost their jobs over covid (it will make sure) they have food for the rest of the year.”

There was no set goal to how much would be raised, but over 100 boxes were donated.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.