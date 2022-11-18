Owensboro Catholic set for quarterfinal rematch against Lexington Christian

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Catholic is getting ready to host a familiar quarterfinal opponent in Lexington Christian on Friday.

The Eagles defeated Owensboro Catholic on their home turf last season in the state quarterfinals, winning 41-29.

This year’s revenge rematch is set to take place at Steele Stadium, giving the home-field advantage to the Aces this time around.

“We knew we were going to be here, we’re proud to be here, we’re going to prove people wrong,” Owensboro Catholic junior wide receiver Tutt Carrico said.

“We really have everybody come out and support us,” Owensboro Catholic sophomore quarterback Brady Atwell said. “There’s so many people that love each and every one of us, it’s like a big family honestly. Everybody comes together and supports us on Friday nights.”

While the teams look fairly similar on paper, Aces’ head coach Jason Morris says the beautiful part about this year’s squad is they are able to win games in multiple ways.

“We’re spreading the ball around really well,” Morris said. “All of our receivers, Mitchell Sims, Waryn Ebelhar, Tutt Carrico, Noah Rhinerson stepped in, and then our running back stable – it’s five deep. And then being able to run the quarterback with Brady Atwell is a beautiful thing.”

Friday’s playoff matchup is slated for 7 p.m.

