New Owensboro assisted living facility holds ribbon cutting

Newscast recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Held a ribbon cutting for a new facility.

The celebration was for ‘Fern Terra’, an assisted living facility that focuses on providing better care and more amenities to residents.

The facility has placed an emphasis on healthier living with the food and equipment provided.

‘Fern Terra’ is designed so every occupant feels at home, while also feeling like they are at a resort with the Mediterranean-themed interior.

“This has been a dream of mine since I started this business in 19 86. So this means the world to me,” says president, Rob Simpson. And to have Amy taken the reigns, becoming the new Executive Director is icing on the cake”

As part of the ribbon-cutting service, Rob and Amy received a certificate for the event and a jar full of business cards to help build connections with others in the community.

