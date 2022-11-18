Birthday Club
Near-record cold for the weekend

First trip into the teens this fall
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Bitter cold Arctic air continued to flow into the Tri-State on Friday with highs in the middle 30s.   Under clear skies, lows will fall into the mid teens on Saturday morning, near the record of 14 set in 1914.   Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and cold with highs from 35-40.   Sunday morning’s low of 17 will be just above the record low of 12 degrees set in 1914.  Milder air will begin to stream back in from the south on Monday.   Temperatures leading up to Thanksgiving will rise into the mid to upper 50s each day.  Sunny Monday-Tuesday with increasing clouds on Wednesday.  Scattered rain likely on Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

