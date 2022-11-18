Mt. Vernon man arrested on several drug charges

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mount Vernon Police Department arrested a man after they say they were called to the 900 block of East 5th Street for people illegally living in a home.

According to a press release, when officers began looking around the home they found 55-year-old Scott Beste in the attic.

Police say Beste was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of meth, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

While in the house, officers say they noticed several drug paraphernalia items.

MVPD says they were able to serve a search warrant and found multiple illegal items including glass pipes with meth residue, scales and baggies throughout the home.

Beste was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail where he is facing the following charges:

Possession of meth

Conspiracy to deal in meth

Maintaining a common nuisance

Possession of marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

