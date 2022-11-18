Birthday Club
Mt. Vernon man arrested on several drug charges

(WRDW)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mount Vernon Police Department arrested a man after they say they were called to the 900 block of East 5th Street for people illegally living in a home.

According to a press release, when officers began looking around the home they found 55-year-old Scott Beste in the attic.

Police say Beste was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of meth, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

While in the house, officers say they noticed several drug paraphernalia items.

MVPD says they were able to serve a search warrant and found multiple illegal items including glass pipes with meth residue, scales and baggies throughout the home.

Beste was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail where he is facing the following charges:

  • Possession of meth
  • Conspiracy to deal in meth
  • Maintaining a common nuisance
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of paraphernalia

