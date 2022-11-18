Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mortgage rates see biggest weekly dip in over 40 years

Mortgage rates see biggest weekly dip in over 40 years
By Brady Williams
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:49 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average in the U.S. experienced its biggest weekly dip since 1981, according to Freddie Mac. The average went from 7.08% to 6.61%.

Aaron Cashmer, the vice president of originations for Mortgage Masters, said things are looking up for the real estate market.

“We think it’s going to be a good year for real estate; different from the last couple of years, but still a great opportunity for first-time home-buyers that are getting into the market,” he said. “There’s a lot of opportunity there. So we’re excited about 2023.”

Rates are still more than double what they were last year, but he said the dip could be a good sign for home-buyers.

“So if they could afford a $200,000 house two weeks ago, now they could afford a $225,000 house,” Cashmer explained.

He said it may not be all good news.

“Generally speaking, when recessions happen, mortgage rates fall,” he said.

October’s Consumer Price Index showed that prices rose at a slower rate than it has been this year, which could indicate that inflation is slowing down.

Still, inflation is high, and the federal interest rate is up, all of which, leads to volatility.

Cashmer said keep home-buyers should keep their heads up but be prepared as rates decrease.

“Will that continue, obviously we hope it will, but the flip side is that would possibly mean that we’re in a recession,” he said.

According to the Dallas Federal Reserve, the mortgage rate decrease could see house prices drop as much as 20%, but keep in mind that’s 20% off of an already massively inflated price.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Word
EVSC board member, Lamasco bar owner makes court appearance
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Centuries old Evansville building is in line to be renovated by local business
Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St.
‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville
‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville
ISP: Multi-vehicle crash sends 5 people to hospital

Latest News

Apollo High School approved for additional renovations
Apollo High School approved for additional renovations
Man hurt after Greenville house fire
Man hurt after Greenville house fire
Apollo High School approved for additional renovations
Apollo High School approved for additional renovations
Man hurt after Greenville house fire
Man hurt after Greenville house fire