Masonville Fire Dept. called to fully involved fire in Ohio Co.(Masonville Fire Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Masonville Fire Department responded to structure fire in Ohio County early Friday morning.

According to a social media post, that fire happened around 6:45 a.m. near Highway 1414.

Fire officials say when crews arrived they found a house fully involved.

MFD says no one was living in the house, but it was being used as a hunting cabin at the time of the fire.

Fire crews were on scene for around two hours, according to MFD officials.

The fire department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

