Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting an Owensboro minor

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - 54-year-old Christopher Bertolett of Saint Louis, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting an Owensboro minor.

Owensboro Police Department officials say Bennett previously pled guilty many illegal sexual charges, including enticing a minor.

Bertolett admitted in January of 2021 that he met a 14-year-old Owensboro girl through online apps, where he discussed a variety of sexual topics.

On or about May 9, 2021, Bertolett rented a car and drove from Saint Louis to Owensboro, where he met the girl at an Owensboro motel and sexually exploited her.

Owensboro law enforcement officials then arrested Bennett on May 10, 2021.

In addition to his 30-year sentence, Bertolett was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.

He was also ordered to serve a life term of supervised release after he is released from prison.

