Man hurt after Greenville house fire
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department responded to a house fire that left one man hurt on Thursday.
Firefighters say a pole barn caught on fire on the 4500 block of KY-1163.
GFD officials say part of the roof collapsed while they were fighting the fire, making it harder to put out.
We are told an adult man suffered second-degree burns in the fire. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
