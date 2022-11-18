Man hurt after Greenville house fire

Birthday Club
The Greenville Fire Department responded to a house fire that left one man hurt on Thursday.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department responded to a house fire that left one man hurt on Thursday.

Firefighters say a pole barn caught on fire on the 4500 block of KY-1163.

GFD officials say part of the roof collapsed while they were fighting the fire, making it harder to put out.

We are told an adult man suffered second-degree burns in the fire. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

