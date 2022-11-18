Birthday Club
Man charged with overdose death of toddler pleads not guilty

Arcinial Watt
Arcinial Watt(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the six people charged in connection to the death of a three-year-old girl pleaded not guilty after being indicted by a grand jury.

[RELATED: Mother of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose set to be sentenced]

On Friday, Arcinial Watt was scheduled to make his first court appearance since the federal indictment, but was vacated by the court earlier this week.

Watt was indicted by the federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death after Kamari Opperman died in October 2021.

