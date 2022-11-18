Man charged with overdose death of toddler pleads not guilty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the six people charged in connection to the death of a three-year-old girl pleaded not guilty after being indicted by a grand jury.

On Friday, Arcinial Watt was scheduled to make his first court appearance since the federal indictment, but was vacated by the court earlier this week.

Watt was indicted by the federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death after Kamari Opperman died in October 2021.

