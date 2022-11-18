Hopkins Co. authorities seize nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills in large drug bust

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities conducted a massive drug bust in Hopkins County on Thursday.

The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE and Narcotics Unit arrested one man in connection to a drug trafficking organization.

The unit says they have been investigating fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths over the last 11 months. Officials say they have specifically been looking into a drug trafficking organization involving Demario Murray.

Detectives say they conducted multiple controlled purchases of counterfeit Percocet pills containing fentanyl. On Thursday, the unit executed a search warrant at a home on East Broadway in Madisonville.

Detectives say they located large amounts of cash, a handgun and approximately 1,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills.

Murray was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.

