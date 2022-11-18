Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - An Evansville mom who lost her son to a social media challenge, went to Washington D.C. to try and spark national change.

An Indiana high school student is recovering after being shot during a drill.

The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave.

Upstate New York is seeing some serious winter weather.

The city of buffalo has declared a state of emergency due to the massive band of lake effect snow.

It’s about to look more like Christmas in Owensboro.

The tree lighting ceremony takes place Friday night in Smothers Park.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.