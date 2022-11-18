Birthday Club
Former Evansville Parks Director trial date set

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for the former Evansville Parks Director facing 12 felony charges.

According to court records, Brian Holtz will go on trial August 14th of 2023.

Holtz’s trial will be held in Gibson County.

Holtz resigned from his position as parks director in July 2021.

He is facing charges of fraud, official misconduct, counterfeiting, and forgery.

He’s accused of falsifying dozens of documents that resulted in financial loss for the city.

