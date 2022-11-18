Evansville fire officials offer advice on how to protect your home from heating-related fires

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Do you leave your space heater on when you are at home? Or are you plugging in heating appliances to a power strip?

Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say now is a better time than ever to stop if you are.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 40% of deaths in space heater fires involve electric space heaters. Officials say with the change in weather, education is the fire department’s top fire prevention tool.

EFD officials say the following heating safety tips could save your life:

Three-foot rule for space heaters – keep all items, walls, children and pets three feet away from the space heater.

Avoid using heaters that are damaged – look for damages to the face of a heater, its cord, and if there a manufacturer seal, ensuring that the heater is sealed before purchasing

Do not plug your heater into a power strip or extension cord – only plug it directly into a wall

Ensure your smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector work properly

“The NFPA for a four-year statistic says we have 56,000 fires related to supplemental heating devices that include chimneys, space heaters, fire furnaces, fireplaces,” said EFD Lt. Kenny Woolsey.

He says 460 deaths nationwide were the result of the numerous fires caused by supplemental heating devices. Woolsey says the fire department wants to keep that statistic down and prevent future fires by way of more education.

Woolsey says a heater could burn an entire house down.

If you have an emergency with your space heater or other supplemental heating appliance(s), please call 911.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.