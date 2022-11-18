EPD: Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting on West Mill Rd.
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department confirms a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon.
Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a run on the 1100 block of West Mill Road.
Our crew on scene reported seeing a large police presence in the area.
The condition of the juvenile is unknown at this time.
EPD officials say detectives are now on scene talking with witnesses.
This is a developing story.
We will update this article once more information is available.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.