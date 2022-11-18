Birthday Club
EPD: Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting on West Mill Rd.

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department confirms a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a run on the 1100 block of West Mill Road.

Our crew on scene reported seeing a large police presence in the area.

The condition of the juvenile is unknown at this time.

EPD officials say detectives are now on scene talking with witnesses.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash on Audubon Parkway
‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville
Former Evansville Parks Director trial date set
EPD: Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting on West Mill Rd.
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting an Owensboro minor
Toy Town kicks off Friday across Tri-State
Former Evansville Parks Director trial date set
