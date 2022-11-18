Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dispatch: Police investigating after shots fired on Sunburst Blvd.

(Pixabay)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm police are on scene at Sunburst Boulevard in reference to shots fired.

They say it happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Sunburst Blvd.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the scene to learn more about the incident.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Word
EVSC board member, Lamasco bar owner makes court appearance
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville
‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville
Centuries old Evansville building is in line to be renovated by local business
Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St.
ISP: Multi-vehicle crash sends 5 people to hospital

Latest News

Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Mortgage rate decreases could make home purchases easier.
Mortgage rates see biggest weekly dip in over 40 years
Apollo High School approved for additional renovations
Apollo High School approved for additional renovations