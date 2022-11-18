Dispatch: Police investigating after shots fired on Sunburst Blvd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm police are on scene at Sunburst Boulevard in reference to shots fired.

They say it happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Sunburst Blvd.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the scene to learn more about the incident.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

