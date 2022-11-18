Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Clearing Skies, Colder

Coldest Temps Since March
11/17 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
11/17 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early clouds with a few flurries then becoming mostly sunny and bitter cold as high temps struggle into the lower to mid-30s...which is 20-degrees below normal. Wind chills will only reach the mid-20s during the afternoon. Friday night, mostly clear and bitter cold as lows drop into the upper teens. The wind chill will drop to 10.

Saturday, mostly sunny and brisk with high temps in the lower 40s. Saturday night, mostly clear and cold as lows dip back into the teens.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cold as high temps drop a bit into the mid-30s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Word
EVSC board member, Lamasco bar owner makes court appearance
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville
‘The Homeless Experience’ begins in Evansville
Centuries old Evansville building is in line to be renovated by local business
Centuries-old building set to be renovated on W. Franklin St.
ISP: Multi-vehicle crash sends 5 people to hospital

Latest News

14 First Alert
Coldest days of the season so far
14 First Alert 11/17 at 10pm
14 First Alert 11/17 at 10pm
14 First Alert 11/17 at 5pm
14 First Alert 11/17 at 5pm
11/17 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
11/17 14 First Alert 11 a.m.