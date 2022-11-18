Clearing Skies, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early clouds with a few flurries then becoming mostly sunny and bitter cold as high temps struggle into the lower to mid-30s...which is 20-degrees below normal. Wind chills will only reach the mid-20s during the afternoon. Friday night, mostly clear and bitter cold as lows drop into the upper teens. The wind chill will drop to 10.

Saturday, mostly sunny and brisk with high temps in the lower 40s. Saturday night, mostly clear and cold as lows dip back into the teens.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cold as high temps drop a bit into the mid-30s.

