Castle’s Antonio Harris crowned Week 13 POTW following 2-TD performance

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle running back/wide receiver Antonio Harris was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 1,204 total votes.

Harris shined in the spotlight last week for the Knights, running 26 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the Knights’ 31-14 win over Bloomington South in the IHSAA Class 5A regional championship.

The Knights advanced to the semistate round against Whiteland on Friday night.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

