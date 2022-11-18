Birthday Club
Castle’s Antonio Harris crowned Week 13 POTW following 2-TD performance

Castle’s Antonio Harris crowned Week 13 POTW following 2-TD performance
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle running back/wide receiver Antonio Harris was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 1,204 total votes.

[PREVIEW: Castle football advances to semistate for 7th time in program history]

Harris shined in the spotlight last week for the Knights, running 26 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the Knights’ 31-14 win over Bloomington South in the IHSAA Class 5A regional championship.

The Knights advanced to the semistate round against Whiteland on Friday night.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

